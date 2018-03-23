By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Maren Morris is literally only a single woman for one more week. Her big day, her wedding to Ryan Hurd is closing in this weekend, Maren Morris has been making some last minute preparations before she says ‘I Do.’ One of those preparations was writing the vows for the upcoming ceremony, which she tweeted had her “feeling sentimental” and “dreaming of this guy being my freaking husband in a few days.” Maren’s tweet was accompanied by this stunning black-and-white photo of the future husband and wife together.