Posted: August 01, 2017

Maren Morris Debuts Live Video for “Drunk Girls Don’t Cry”

By AJ Maguire

If you weren’t able to catch Maren Morris on her Hero tour (or even if you did), then you’re going to love her new music video for “Drunk Girls Don’t Cry.“ The three-and-a-half-minute live clip captures the country star on the first leg of her solo headlining trek, mixing footage of her performance with backstage shots and fan singalongs. “Thank y’all for making this journey so incredible!“ Morris tweeted over the weekend while sharing the video for the first time before reminding fans there’s more of that tour to come: “See you on the #TheHEROTour2017 this fall!“          

Maren Morris’ ’Drunk Girls Don’t Cry’: See Live Video – Rolling Stone:             http://www.rollingstone.com/country/videos/maren-morris-drunk-girls-dont-cry-see-live-video-w494985

“Drunk Girls Don’t Cry“ — at least not on Maren Morris’s Hero Tour | Beatrice News Channel:             http://kwbe.com/abc_music-co/drunk-girls-dont-cry-at-least-not-on-maren-morriss-hero-tour-abcid35947645/

