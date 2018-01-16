By Rare Country:

Maren Morris just scored her first No. 1 hit ever at country radio with the nostalgic ballad “I Could Use a Love Song.” She got the good news just a few days before before she made her way down to a party Sunday night, Jan. 14, for the opening of Dierks Bentley’s new Nashville honky tonk, Whiskey Row, on Lower Broadway. In keeping with the party’s theme of Dierks’ pals singing ’90s country hits, Maren chose a country classic that’s not that far off the mark from “I Could Use a Love Song.”

Check out this video of Maren putting her own stamp on Deana Carter’s signature song from 1997, “Strawberry Wine.” The crowd recognized the song immediately, and Maren gave a little smile just before launching into the lyrics about a brief summer romance on a farm.

This wasn’t the first time Maren sang “Strawberry Wine,” though. She grew up performing country music as a kid around her home state of Texas, and “Strawberry Wine” was in her repertoire from time to time.

She said in the caption of this Insta photo with Dierks and her fiancee, Ryan Hurd, “I haven’t sung ‘Strawberry Wine’ since I was 10.”

Maren also congratulated Dierks on the opening of Whiskey Row and told him, “You always throw a damn good party.”

Ryan also took the stage during the party to lead the crowd in singing Kenny Chesney’s “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy.” The couple celebrated with an engagement party in December and they have set a March 24 wedding date.