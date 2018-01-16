Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: January 16, 2018

Maren Morris Covers Classic “Strawberry Wine” At Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row

Comments

Related

View Larger
Maren Morris Covers Classic “Strawberry Wine” At Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

By Rare Country:

Maren Morris just scored her first No. 1 hit ever at country radio with the nostalgic ballad “I Could Use a Love Song.” She got the good news just a few days before before she made her way down to a party Sunday night, Jan. 14, for the opening of Dierks Bentley’s new Nashville honky tonk, Whiskey Row, on Lower Broadway. In keeping with the party’s theme of Dierks’ pals singing ’90s country hits, Maren chose a country classic that’s not that far off the mark from “I Could Use a Love Song.”

Check out this video of Maren putting her own stamp on Deana Carter’s signature song from 1997, “Strawberry Wine.” The crowd recognized the song immediately, and Maren gave a little smile just before launching into the lyrics about a brief summer romance on a farm.

This wasn’t the first time Maren sang “Strawberry Wine,” though. She grew up performing country music as a kid around her home state of Texas, and “Strawberry Wine” was in her repertoire from time to time.

She said in the caption of this Insta photo with Dierks and her fiancee, Ryan Hurd, “I haven’t sung ‘Strawberry Wine’ since I was 10.”

Maren also congratulated Dierks on the opening of Whiskey Row and told him, “You always throw a damn good party.”

Ryan also took the stage during the party to lead the crowd in singing Kenny Chesney’s “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy.” The couple celebrated with an engagement party in December and they have set a March 24 wedding date.

 

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Ryan and Maren were sitting in the audience watching the rest of their country star pals perform at Dierks’ venue. Brothers Osborne treated the crowd to a cover of Alan Jackson’s “Chattahoochee,” Cole Swindell fired things up with Tim McGraw’s “I Like It, I Love It” and Jon Pardi chose to sing Tracy Lawrence’s “Time Marches On” as one of his multiple ’90s cover performances. It was quite a night!

Instagram Photo

As for Maren’s brand-new No. 1 hit, she says it took 43 weeks from the time the song was released for it to get to the top of the chart. Maren writes, “Proud to be a woman today.”

She also gives a shout-out to her co-writers on “I Could Use a Love Song,” Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz. Maren says, “I knew we found magic when we wrote this song three years ago. Let’s always start our writes with tequila.”

Instagram Photo

Ryan is so proud of Maren’s accomplishments, as you can tell from this heartfelt photo he posted when they got the good news about “I Could Use a Love Song.” The two of them have come a long way since their relationship began in 2016.

He writes, “I remember jumping your Montero with no AC in your driveway two years ago. Since then we’ve celebrated a No. 1 album, so many trophies and now a song at the top of the charts. I’m so blessed to be with someone who both loves and inspires me every day. So proud of how hard you worked to make it happen. No one can ever take it away from you. Congratulations, baby.”

 

One of country’s leading ladies turns in a sultry cover of “Strawberry Wine”
Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation