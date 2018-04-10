Now Playing
Posted: April 10, 2018

Maren Morris and Husband, Ryan Hurd, Release Wild West Music Video

By MelissaOnK923

On Monday, Maren Morris released the video for her latest single, “Rich,” off her hit album  Hero. Not too long ago Maren Morris was teasing videos of her (at the time) future husband in an old west cowboy outfit and it all makes sense now. In it,

Morris plays an Old West bounty hunter who crashes the campsite of a few wanted men–one of whom is portrayed by her real-life husband, fellow country singer Ryan Hurd. Morris proceeds to turn him into the town sheriff for a reward, using the proceeds to splurge on designer clothes (“head-to-toe Prada”), jewelry and Corona, which she sips in a bubble bath as a shirtless Hurd re-enters the room in the final frame.

