Posted: October 26, 2017

Mandy Moore Met Her Fiance In Unusual Way

Mandy Moore Met Her Fiance In Unusual Way

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Well, this is different. but give’s fans a lot of hope that they can meet their celebrity crush and marry them… hahaha! Hollywood stars may be known for their on-set hookups and high-profile romances, but Mandy Moore tells  People  in a new interview that she and fiancé Taylor Goldsmith met in a surprisingly common way: on Instagram. It all started when the 33-year-old  This Is Us  star began following Goldsmith’s band Dawes on the social media platform. “I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Moore explains. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks, Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!” 
