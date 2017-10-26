Mandy Moore Met Her Fiance In Unusual Way

Well, this is different. but give’s fans a lot of hope that they can meet their celebrity crush and marry them… hahaha! Hollywood stars may be known for their on-set hookups and high-profile romances, but Mandy Moore tells People in a new interview that she and fiancé Taylor Goldsmith met in a surprisingly common way: on Instagram. It all started when the 33-year-old This Is Us star began following Goldsmith’s band Dawes on the social media platform. “I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Moore explains. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks, Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”