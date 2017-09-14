Now Playing
Hurricane Irma

Central Florida Remains Plagued With Power Outages

Posted: September 14, 2017

Mandy Moore Is Engaged!

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

According to E! News the  This Is Us star’s boyfriend, Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, proposed after two years of dating. Moore was spotted wearing what appears to be an engagement ring at Caffe Luxxe in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood Tuesday.

The two have been dating for a little over two years now and not to long ago, Mandy Moore posted a heartfelt anniversary post on social media about her now fiance. “The best 2 years,” Mandy penned. “Never not smiling with you, T.”

E!News reports that she is expected to attend the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday, presumably with a dazzling diamond bauble on  that finger, so keep a look out!

 


