By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Well, just in case you didn’t already know this… you can’t shoot Hurricane Irma. And one man actually made an facebook event that was named “Let Show Irma We Shoot First” which caused followers to go out (out of boredom) and shoot their weapons at the storm. This caused a Sheriff’s office in New Port Richie to tweet out a warning to citizens not to shoot Irma because “you won’t make it turn around.” LOL All joking aside though, there could be some very dangerous side effects to doing this. News Weekly reports Ryon Edwards was the one who created the Facebook event and he told the BBC earlier in the week that he had not expected anyone to take the event that seriously.

“A combination of stress and boredom made me start the event. The response is a complete and total surprise to me,” the 22-year-old said.

“I never envisioned this event becoming some kind of crazy idea larger than myself.

“It has become something a little out of my control.”