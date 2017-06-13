Now Playing
Posted: June 13, 2017

Luke Combs’ Debut Album This One’s for You Tops the Charts

Luke Combs' Debut Album This One's for You Tops the Charts
Luke Combs’ Debut Album This One’s for You Tops the Charts
Luke Combs’ Debut Album This One’s for You Tops the Charts
Luke Combs’ Debut Album This One’s for You Tops the Charts

By AJ Maguire

This one’s for you, Luke Combs: Nash Country Daily reports that the country singer’s debut album has just hit #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The achievement follows Combs’ hit single “Hurricane“ likewise enjoying a two-week run atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart earlier this year. This One’s for You moved 43,000 equivalent album units for the chart’s most recent week, a feat that also earned Combs the #5 spot on the Billboard 200. “You always hope that stuff is going to happen to you,“ says Combs. “Obviously, there’s a lot of people who have put a lot of work into making this thing a #1 so it’s definitely not just me…It’s been all fun stuff and I’m just super-thankful to have the debut go #1.“

Luke Combs Hits No. 1 With Debut Album, “This One’s for You” | Nash Country Daily: http://www.nashcountrydaily.com/2017/06/13/luke-combs-hits-no-1-with-debut-album-this-ones-for-you/


