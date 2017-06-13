Luke Combs’ Debut Album This One’s for You Tops the Charts

This one’s for you, Luke Combs: Nash Country Daily reports that the country singer’s debut album has just hit #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. The achievement follows Combs’ hit single “Hurricane“ likewise enjoying a two-week run atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart earlier this year. This One’s for You moved 43,000 equivalent album units for the chart’s most recent week, a feat that also earned Combs the #5 spot on the Billboard 200. “You always hope that stuff is going to happen to you,“ says Combs. “Obviously, there’s a lot of people who have put a lot of work into making this thing a #1 so it’s definitely not just me…It’s been all fun stuff and I’m just super-thankful to have the debut go #1.“

