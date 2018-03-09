Luke Byran talks about this unique judging style on “American Idol”

By Rare Country:

Luke Bryan may be a lighthearted and charming country music star, but don’t expect him to be entirely easy on contestants when he sits alongside co-stars Lionel Richie and Katy Perry on the new version of “American Idol.”

The newly-named ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee, who is currently playing shows for his “What Makes You Country” tour, stopped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on March 6, and opened up about his judging style on the upcoming ABC reboot.

“Everyone wants to know, who is the mean one? Who is the one that just tears the [contestants] apart?” Luke told host Seth Meyers. “I think we’ve all been there and heard rejection and the motivating sounds of ‘no’ as an artist. When we’re dealing with these kids, we are very truthful. I’ve even walked off set, and some of the people backstage that watch the monitors were like, ‘You were really stern with them.’”

Even though Luke admits that he can be stern with the “Idol” hopefuls at times, he wants us to know that he’s no Simon Cowell. In fact, he just wants to make sure he’s giving fellow artists the advice that they need to move forward.

“I didn’t even realize [I was being stern], because I was caught up in trying to really give them good advice to carry them far down the road in music,” he explained. “It is interesting, you know, a lot of these kids, I’ve lied awake at night wondering, ‘Gosh, did we make the right decision on so-and-so?’ I mean, it’s really, really important. We get caught up in the emotion of it all too, and we have to make decisions pretty fast. ”

Aside from chatting about “Idol,” Luke also charmed TV viewers and in-studio audience members with a performance of “Hooked On It” from his current album, “What Makes You Country.”

The new “American Idol” reboot premieres March 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can catch Luke’s performance of “Hooked On It” in the video below.