Posted: January 30, 2018

Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi And More Doing Show In Tampa

By MelissaOnK923

BREAKING NEWS!!! The tour of all tours is hitting Tampa on June 23rd.

The “What Makes You Country” Tour is coming to Raymond James Stadium.

Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce, Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen… all coming to Tampa for ONE BIG EPIC SHOW!

Luke Bryan did a press conference on Facebook at WME in Nashville earlier today to announce the huge show. You can watch below…

No news on when tickets go on sale yet but we will be the first to let you know when they do!

