Luke Bryan’s New Song Struck A Cord With His Own Mama

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Luke Bryan knows how to make a good party song, but he also knows when to put out a meaningful and emotional song. “Most People are Good” is a great example of one of his meaningful songs that you can listen to the lyrics and feel as though the world isn’t such a bad place. With everything going on in the world today, that’s a message we need to hear. That song has even struck a chord with Luke’s own mama. Luke Bryan says, “I played her ‘Most People Are Good’ and that line really hit her. It hit her like it should hit you, you know? Most mothers oughta qualify for sainthood. I know my wife should definitely be a saint, putting up with me and my crazy boys.”