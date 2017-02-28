Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: February 28, 2017

Luke Bryan’s Marriage Advice

Comments

Related

View Larger
Luke Bryan’s Marriage Advice

By AJ Maguire

In Jacksonville this past weekend Luke offered some pretty straight forward marriage advice for a couple who just got engaged.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation