Luke Bryan & His Wife Show Off Their Hilarious Skating Rink Skills

God bless Caroline Bryan, wife of Luke Bryan, for always being so willing to share life behind-the-scenes with her family.

If she didn’t, we wouldn’t have videos like the hilarious one of Luke below to get us through our days at the office.

Apparently, over the weekend, Luke and Caroline and their family hit up a roller-skating rink and had a total blast.

“Skating!” Luke cried out in the first video Caroline posted in Instagram Stories. In the next one, Luke shows off his crossover move, and, well, let’s just say he isn’t half bad, but he wouldn’t exactly be Olympic-bound if roller-skating ever became an Olympic sport.

“Oh no!” and “Oh Lord!” were a few of the phrases we caught on the second video as Luke skated along. “That was more like a ‘Carlton’,” someone said, and yes, we had that thought as well.

“Looks like fun,” one fan commented on the videos posted on a Luke fan page account.

What we wouldn’t give to spend an afternoon with this amazing family! They always have THE BEST time. Have you ever seen a video with Luke and Caroline where they are laughing and behaving like big kids?

Seriously: Caroline’s Instagram bio does read, “Wife, mom/aunt, best bad influence friend.”

Did y’all see this hilarious text exchange Caroline posted on her Instagram with her mother-in-law? It’s too good, brace yourselves …

“Messing with my mother-in-law and Mom is just plain fun. Mamaw’s responses were quite naughty,” she captioned the screenshot.

We are howling, and so were her followers who were requesting the unedited version of the conversation. We’re with you there, post it for the world to enjoy.

So, it’s clear: Luke got it honestly and he definitely married his match.

We don’t know if we could hang with these two … but we’d sure love to try. Maybe a trip to next year’s “Crash My Playa” event in Mexico is in order.