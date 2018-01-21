Luke Bryan Has Great Response To Fans Gift

By Rare Country:

This video right here is a prime example of why Luke Bryan’s annual Crash My Playa shows are unlike any other Luke concert you’ll see all year.

As he’s performing onstage for the opening night of the four-day concert event in Riviera Maya, Mexico, you see Luke just minding his own business introducing the next song from his brand-new album, “What Makes You Country.”

All of a sudden, a purple bra flies through the air and hits Luke in the stomach. The impact causes Luke to stop in his tracks and audibly say, “Ow.” The undergarment doesn’t look that heavy, but Luke was certainly impressed with the size of it.

He told the crowd, “You know you have big titties when your bra knocks some breath out of me. Holy hell! Those are big ol’ titties.”

Luke wasn’t done there. He went on to give a shoutout to all the plastic surgeons in the crowd. After that, he started looking for a label on the bra, but there was nothing to tell him where the fan that threw it got it or what size the cups were. Luke said, “Some damn aftermarket shit here. Spent all her money on titties and got a cheap bra.”

Pardon us while we spend the rest of the day seeing if the owner of that underwear pops up on social media. Since they’re all at Crash My Playa together for the next few days, we have a feeling we haven’t heard the last of Luke’s bra episode either. Especially if his pal, Blake Shelton, sets his eyes on this video.

It just goes to show that what happens in Mexico definitely does not stay in Mexico in the age of social media.

You can crash our playa anytime, Luke! #CrashMyPlaya pic.twitter.com/Plwy7ibwys — Crash My Playa (@crashmyplaya) January 19, 2018

Luke is obviously having a blast at Crash My Playa, and the fans in attendance are getting a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience, too. Here’s Dustin Lynch making his fourth appearance at the concert event.

Country newcomer Adam Craig also showed off his considerable vocal chops with this afternoon set.

Oh, and Sam Hunt and Maren Morris performed for these fans who were just lounging in the pool. No biggie.

Stay tuned for more dispatches from the wild and crazy Crash My Playa event through this weekend.

After Luke wraps up his Crash My Playa shows, he’s got a full slate of concert dates for 2018 on his “What Makes You Country Tour.” The party gets started Feb. 16 at a show in Springfield, Missouri, and continues through some festival shows this summer across the country. Luke is even playing a few concerts in Australia and Canada this year. For a full update on his tour schedule, go to LukeBryan.com.