By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

As you are reading this, Luke Bryan is in sunny Mexico, on a beach, without a care in the world. While the rest of the country music world is under tons of snow in Nashville. His huge music festival that he does every year, Crash My Playa, is kicking off tomorrow in Mexico, but right before he left the blizzard to go to paradise he was able to share some good news with his kids… That school was closed for the day because of the snow. The best part is that he got the whole thing on video and the kid’s reaction is priceless. These are days they’ll remember for the rest of their lives…