Luke Bryan Announces Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Every Day Tour

By AJ Maguire

Luke Bryan revealed on Tuesday that he will be hitting the road this summer for his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour. Bryan made the announcement by sharing a video in which he is seen playing the Duck Hunt video game and wearing camouflage. However, instead of shooting ducks, Bryan takes aim at the supporting acts he will be bringing with him: Brett Eldredge, Adam Craig, Seth Ennis, Granger Smith, Craig Campbell, and Lauren Alaina. The trek will begin on May 5 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and includes 40 dates scheduled through October.