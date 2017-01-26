Now Playing
Posted: January 26, 2017

Posted: January 26, 2017

Looks Like You Can Bet On How Long Luke Bryan's Super Bowl National Anthem Be.

Looks Like You Can Bet On How Long Luke Bryan’s Super Bowl National Anthem Be.
Looks Like You Can Bet On How Long Luke Bryan’s Super Bowl National Anthem Be.

By AJ Maguire

You know you can bet on the Super Bowl, but did you know you can also bet on how long it will take Luke Bryan to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner“ before kickoff? CBS Sports reports that the website Sportsbook.ag has the over/under for Bryan’s national anthem performance at two minutes and 7.5 seconds, charging $120 on both the over and the under. (In other words, you’d need to bet $120 if you wanted to win $100 on your bet.) Overall, it appears the offshore books haven’t reached a strong consensus on that bet. Other books have the over/under set anywhere from a 120-second-long performance to a two minute and 15 second delivery.

 

 

Bet on Fun Bets Games Online | Sportsbook: https://www.sportsbook.ag/sbk/sportsbook4/super-bowl-betting/super-bowl-li-fun-bets-fun-bets.sbk


