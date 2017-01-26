By AJ Maguire

You know you can bet on the Super Bowl, but did you know you can also bet on how long it will take Luke Bryan to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner“ before kickoff? CBS Sports reports that the website Sportsbook.ag has the over/under for Bryan’s national anthem performance at two minutes and 7.5 seconds, charging $120 on both the over and the under. (In other words, you’d need to bet $120 if you wanted to win $100 on your bet.) Overall, it appears the offshore books haven’t reached a strong consensus on that bet. Other books have the over/under set anywhere from a 120-second-long performance to a two minute and 15 second delivery.

Bet on Fun Bets Games Online | Sportsbook: https://www.sportsbook.ag/sbk/sportsbook4/super-bowl-betting/super-bowl-li-fun-bets-fun-bets.sbk