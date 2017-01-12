Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman’s Family Just Got Bigger

By AJ Maguire

Congrats to Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and hubby Stephen! Kimberly posted to Instagram on Thursday to share “The New Year brought our family new love. We’re so excited to introduce you to Daisy’s little sister, Dolly Grace.” A rep for Little Big Town says the family welcomed Dolly Grace through a “domestic adoption.” The couple’s oldest daughter, Daisy Pearl, is 9 years old.