Posted: May 15, 2017

Listen: New Brett Eldredge “The Long Way”

Listen: New Brett Eldredge "The Long Way"
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge attends the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)
Listen: New Brett Eldredge “The Long Way”
Listen: New Brett Eldredge "The Long Way"

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Brett Eldredge has premiered another new single!!! It’s called “The Long Way,” which will appear on his forthcoming self-titled album that is suppose to be released the first week in August! The video above is an acoustic version he posted to his Instagram and since he sings to his dog, Edgar we figured we would share it with you. The video below is the official audio video. “For me, ‘Long Way’ stands out as such a powerful look at love and that search for something deeper,” Eldredge says of the mellow love ballad in a press release. “It’s about that big moment when you finally meet the person you’ve been waiting to meet, and you want to know everything about them. You don’t just want a quick breeze through their hometown and life, you want to take the long way. It’s a beautiful sentiment about love.”


