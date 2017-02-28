Now Playing
Posted: February 28, 2017

Leonardo DiCaprio Payed Big Bucks for His Eyebrows for the Oscars

Leonardo DiCaprio Payed Big Bucks for His Eyebrows for the Oscars
Leonardo DiCaprio Payed Big Bucks for His Eyebrows for the Oscars

Leonardo DiCaprio must take his eyebrows very very seriously. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the Oscar-winning actor flew in his Australian “eyebrow artist” Sharon-Lee Hamilton from Sydney to Los Angeles over the weekend to ensure his brows looked immaculate on the red carpet. Naturally, he covered the cost of her flight and stay in the city. Hamilton has an impressive list of A-list clients, including Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, George Clooney, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. But i mean, looking at the picture above from the 2017 Oscars… do you notice a difference?


