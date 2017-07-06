Now Playing
Posted: July 06, 2017

Lauren Conrad Welcomes New Baby

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

The big day has finally arrived for Lauren Conrad! Feels like it was years ago that we posted photos of Lauren Conrad and her baby bump and now she has announced on Instagram that she and husband William Tell have welcomed their first child, a son. “He’s here! We’re so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!” She posted the announcement on Wednesday. The photo was a picture of a cross stitch depicting the family. The 31-year-old designer and Tell, a lawyer was in the band Something Corporate from 2001 to 2004, tied the knot in September 2014. They revealed on New Year’s Day that she was expecting and shared the baby’s gender back in June. 


