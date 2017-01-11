Laguna Beach’s, Lauren Conrad, Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump

Now Playing
Posted: January 11, 2017

Lauren Conrad shared the first photo of her growing baby bump on her personal website Tuesday. E! reports that the fashion queen’s team posted an image on LaurenConrad.com (the image to the left) that shows the mama-to-be standing on a balcony in a striped dress that hugged her tiny bump with a beige sweater over. “We can’t wait to meet your little bundle, Lauren! XO Team LC,” they captioned the shot. Conrad announced on Instagram on New Year’s Day, that she and husband William Tell are expecting their first child. Instagram announcement posted below!

 


