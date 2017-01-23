Lady A, O.A.R. Tyler Farr to Play Super Bowl Pregame Party

By AJ Maguire

Lady Antebellum, O.A.R. and Tyler Farr have been announced as performers at an exclusive NFL-sponsored Super Bowl pregame party. The three acts will take to the stage at the Champions Club at the NRG Center in Houston on February 5 prior to kickoff. “I think it’s a no-brainer for any artist to immediately say ’yes’ when you’re asked to play at Super Bowl events,“ Lady A’s Charles Kelley said in a statement. Adds Farr, “The Super Bowl is one of my favorite traditions, so having the opportunity to participate with the NFL…is an honor. I am excited to warm up the crowd for the game with my friends Lady Antebellum and O.A.R.“

Lady Antebellum, Tyler Farr, O.A.R. To Perform At Super Bowl Pre-Party | AllAccess.com: http://www.allaccess.com/net-news/archive/story/161910/lady-antebellum-tyler-farr-o-a-r-to-perform-at-sup