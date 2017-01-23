Now Playing
Posted: January 23, 2017

Lady A, O.A.R. Tyler Farr to Play Super Bowl Pregame Party

Lady A, O.A.R. Tyler Farr to Play Super Bowl Pregame Party
Lady A, O.A.R. Tyler Farr to Play Super Bowl Pregame Party
Lady A, O.A.R. Tyler Farr to Play Super Bowl Pregame Party

By AJ Maguire

Lady Antebellum, O.A.R. and Tyler Farr have been announced as performers at an exclusive NFL-sponsored Super Bowl pregame party. The three acts will take to the stage at the Champions Club at the NRG Center in Houston on February 5 prior to kickoff. “I think it’s a no-brainer for any artist to immediately say ’yes’ when you’re asked to play at Super Bowl events,“ Lady A’s Charles Kelley said in a statement. Adds Farr, “The Super Bowl is one of my favorite traditions, so having the opportunity to participate with the NFL…is an honor. I am excited to warm up the crowd for the game with my friends Lady Antebellum and O.A.R.“

 

Lady Antebellum, Tyler Farr, O.A.R. To Perform At Super Bowl Pre-Party | AllAccess.com: http://www.allaccess.com/net-news/archive/story/161910/lady-antebellum-tyler-farr-o-a-r-to-perform-at-sup


