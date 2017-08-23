Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: August 23, 2017

Lady A Share Behind-the-Scenes Acoustic Vid for “You Look Good”

Comments

By AJ Maguire

K923 What's Hot

Lady Antebellum surprised their fans on Facebook on Tuesday with a new acoustic version of their single “You Look Good.“ The two-and-a-half-minute clip also features a montage of behind-the-scenes footage from the trio’s world tour of the same name. “Recorded a little acoustic version for y’all while we’ve been out on the road this summer,“ the band wrote alongside the video. The video also features Charles Kelley, Dave Heywood and Hilary Scott performing on such shows as Good Morning America, Ellen, The Tonight Show, and more.

Go Behind the Scenes With Lady Antebellum in New Video as They Perform Acoustic Version of “You Look Good” |

Source: Nash Country Daily


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation