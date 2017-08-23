Lady A Share Behind-the-Scenes Acoustic Vid for “You Look Good”

By AJ Maguire

Lady Antebellum surprised their fans on Facebook on Tuesday with a new acoustic version of their single “You Look Good.“ The two-and-a-half-minute clip also features a montage of behind-the-scenes footage from the trio’s world tour of the same name. “Recorded a little acoustic version for y’all while we’ve been out on the road this summer,“ the band wrote alongside the video. The video also features Charles Kelley, Dave Heywood and Hilary Scott performing on such shows as Good Morning America, Ellen, The Tonight Show, and more.

Source: Nash Country Daily