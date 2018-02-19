By Rare Country:

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott and her husband, drummer Chris Tyrrell’s twin babies are only three-weeks-old, but already the two tiny tots are getting fully acquainted with the world around them and the people in it who are closest to their proud parents.

Over the weekend, Hillary invited her bandmate Charles Kelley, his wife, Cassie and the couple’s 2-year-old son, Ward, into her home to meet her identical twin daughters, Betsy and Emory, who were born on Jan. 29.

And, we’ve got to say that the first-time visit looks so sweet, as Charles got to pose for a photo with his arms full of the kiddos!

“Meeting their uncle @charleskelley, aunt @cassiemkelley and Ward today sure was special!” Hillary wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo that shows Charles beaming with joy while holding a swaddled infant in each arm.

The two bundles look so comfortable and content in Charles’ arms too, as they snooze soundly.

“ THIS is priceless. Such a beautiful moment captured!” one fan wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Aww!!! Such a sweet picture of them with their uncle Charles. And I love the Lady A family soo much too. ,” another person gushed.

A third person added, “They look so tiny in Uncle @charleskelley’s arms. So sweet!”

You may have noticed that the baby girls have yet to take a photo with Lady A’s Dave Haywood. As it turns out, the talented guitarist, his wife, Kelli and their own newborn daughter, Lillie Renee, actually stopped by Hillary’s home to see the babies earlier this month, but the photos they posed for didn’t turn out the way they had hoped.

“Dave, Kelli and Lillie came by 10 days ago, and of course this tired Mama didn’t get a decent picture,” Hillary, who is also a mama to four-year-old daughter, Eisele Kaye, revealed. “We will get a redo soon @davehaywoodla @kellicashhay with [their 3-year-old son] Cash!!! … But Emory and Betsy sure love their @ladyantebellum family!!”

Between Hillary’s three children, Charles’ son and Dave’s two nuggets, we can’t help but keep our fingers crossed for a future family band of Baby Bellums! For now, we will keep our eyes peeled for Dave’s upcoming sweet photo with Betsy and Emory!