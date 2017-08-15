Now Playing
Posted: August 15, 2017

Kenny Chesney Debuts “All the Pretty Girls” Music Video

By AJ Maguire

Kenny Chesney celebrates young love in the official music video for his latest single, “All the Pretty Girls.“ While Chesney himself doesn’t appear in the three-and-a-half-minute clip, his vocal performance narrates the story of two college kids falling for each other over summer break. “All the Pretty Girls“ is the fourth single off Chesney’s October 2016 album Cosmic Hallelujah, following “Noise,“ his Pink collaboration “Setting the World on Fire“ and “Bar at the End of the World.“

Kenny Chesney Debuts ‘All the Pretty Girls’ Music Video « Radio.com: http://radio.com/2017/08/14/kenny-chesney-all-the-pretty-girls-video/


