Kelsea Ballerini Mourns The Loss Of Her Grandmother With Music

If you remember back in 2016, Kelsea Ballerini lost both of her parental grandparents within two days of each other. And she is not going through that same situation again with her maternal grandmother. Kelsea Ballerini revealed on Instagram this week she is mourning the loss of her grandmother. “Lost my mother’s mother earlier this week,” Ballerini wrote alongside a video of a candle burning on Sunday. The singer also acknowledged the previously-unheard song being played in the background, adding, “(It) was a tough one to process, so I did as I do.” Fans were quick to share their own stories of loss, writing things such as, “I lost my grandparents last year” and “I’m sorry for your loss. One day at a time.” Artists put their emotion on paper and write music, and that’s exactly what she did.