Posted: February 16, 2018

Kelsea Ballerini & Husband Play Together For The First Time

Kelsea Ballerini & Husband Play Together For The First Time

Kelsea Ballerini and her hubby got to celebrate their first married Valentines Day together, even though Kelsea Ballerini kicked off her headlining tour a few weeks ago. She was playing her first headlining show at the historic Ryman Auditorium, which is in Nashville so Morgan Evans joined her on Valentine’s Day.

The newlywed was surprised when her new husband, country singer Morgan Evans came on stage to deliver a giant vase of roses. Ballerini told the crowd that she thought he had forgotten Valentine’s Day.

The new bride told fans that the singers had been to each other’s shows before, but this was their first time to perform together, reports  The Tennessean .

The cute couple then proceeded to sing a song that the Australian had written shortly after meeting the “Dibs” singer.

You can hear Ballerini tell her husband, “Don’t cry,” as he started to play the love song.

The Valentine’s Day Ryman show kicked off Ballerini’s headlining tour. She will tour with Keith Urban starting June 15 through November 3, ending in Dallas, TX.

