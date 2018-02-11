By Rare Country:

Kelsea Ballerini may be known first as a country music singer, but more and more she’s becoming one of the biggest trendsetters and fashion icons of her generation. From her cute and feminine day looks to her stunning red carpet gowns, this girl’s got it going on!

But, her latest ensemble might have just topped them all.

The country music darling and new wife of singer-songwriter Morgan Evans launched her headlining “The Unapologetically Tour” on Feb. 8 in Birmingham, Alabama. For the opening, sold-out show, Kelsea wore a dress that featured all of the song titles from her current album, “Unapologetically.” So, you can assume that while fans were singing along to all of the tunes, their eyes were focused on the amazing display.

A video posted to YouTube shows Kelsea singing her new single, “In Between,” while seated on a stool while images of flowers display on screens behind her. The song title is also splashed across the front portion of her black dress in big white lettering. Talk about a creative idea!

It appears as though Kelsea loved her ensemble as much as we did, because she shared two photos of it on Instagram.

“Night one,” she simply captioned both of the snapshots.

In the portrait below, Kelsea sports a bright red track jacket over her one-of-a-kind dress. She also completes the stylish look with sparkly black fishnets and silver sequined boots.

The second shot, which you can see also below, gives fans a better view of the titles featured on the unique dress. You’ll notice how “Get Over Yourself” trails down one sleeve of the ensemble, while “Miss Me More” appears on the skirt, which features a slit on the side seam.

Meanwhile, songs like “End of the World,” “Music” and “Roses” are all printed on other areas of the fashion-forward frock.

“I love your dress! It’s so cute with the titles of your songs! ” one fan wrote in the comments section of Kelsea’s photo.

“Kelsea, girl, please share your wardrobe with me,” another fan added. “I need your stylist’s number or something because every outfit is .”

“OMG, obsessed with her and her outfit. Can someone please buy me this for my birthday!!?! ,” a third person gushed.

Fans may be aware that Kelsea is also the featured star in the March issue of “Cosmopolitan” magazine. So there’s no doubt that her fashion sense goes a long way. Though the star isn’t donning a dress with song titles on the cover of the magazine spread, she does dazzle in a sexy, blue gown paired with a denim jacket.

Kelsea released “Unapologetically” on Nov. 3, 2017. Fans can hear the songs from the album live all winter long, as her tour doesn’t wrap until April. In June, she will join Keith Urban on his “Graffiti U World Tour.” We so hope she’ll bring that gorgeous outfit with her when she joins the Aussie on the road!