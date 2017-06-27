Now Playing
Posted: June 27, 2017

Kelly Osborne Blames Starbucks For Peeing Herself in NYC

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Uh-oh! Looks as though someone at a Starbucks in NYC has “pissed” off Kelly Osborne…

But really, jokes aside, Kelly Osborne was in New York City for Pride week, which is obviously a LOT of people in one area. So of course, when events like that happen, stores sometimes don’t allow people to use the bathrooms unless they are a customer or sometimes they just shut the bathroom down all together. The reasoning isn’t clear as to why Starbucks wouldn’t let her use the bathroom but according to Kelly’s twitter account, she posted that because the Starbucks on 6th Ave and 27th St she ended up “pissing her own pants.”


