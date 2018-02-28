Kelly Clarkson Starts Off Strong On First Season Of The Voice

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Continuing her domination streak on Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice, Kelly Clarkson nabbed more vocalists than her fellow coaches for the second night in a row. Kelly’s first new addition was Molly Stevens, a folk-rocker who also won over Coach Blake with her rendition of Patty Griffin’s “Heavenly Day.” Later, Kelly added child-actor-turned singer Dylan Hartigan to her team after his swoon-worthy version of “Danny’s Song” by Loggins and Messina. The episode also saw Adam getting soul singer Davison, who covered the Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody.” Team Alicia also added Jaclyn Lovey, who sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley, and Blake grabbed country rocker Pryor Baird following his raspy take on “I Don’t Need No Doctor” by Humble Pie.