By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

We heard yesterday on Facebook that this was going to be happening. Keith Urban teased a collaboration with Julia Michaels on one of his new songs off his Graffiti U album that is set to release later this year (no date has been announced for that yet). Radio.com reports that Keith Urban has now taken to YouTube to drop the full single and its accompanying lyric video. “‘Coming Home’ finds equal room for organic instruments and digital elements, creating a blend of twang and technology…It’s a modern, mainstream-minded pop anthem,” writes Rolling Stone. They also note that “a revised version of [Merle Haggard’s] ‘Mama Tried’ guitar riff frames the song.”