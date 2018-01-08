By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Every award show for Country Music, the CMA’s, the ACM’s the CMT’s, all of them… Nicole Kidman is ALWAYS right there next to Keith Urban. Supporting him, encouraging him and loving him. He definitely makes sure that when the roles are reversed, he is next to her during every step of her career as well. Last night during the 2018 Golden Globe Awards Nicole Kidman won Best Actress in a Limited Series and during her thank you speech she pours her heart out to her husband in front of the whole world and thanks him for his love. He sit’s in the crowd next to Reese Witherspoon looking so proud and so in love with his wife that it seems they are the only two in the room. #GOALS Watch her speech now…