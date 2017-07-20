Keith Urban Is Back in the Studio

By AJ Maguire

Keith Urban confirmed on Wednesday he is back in the studio working on new music. The Boot reports that the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer shared as much by posting a photo of a mixing board across his social media accounts. The image also features a box of Oblique Strategies cards, a card game created by musician Brian Eno and Peter Schmidt in the ‘70s that challenges artists to create using prompts such as “Work at a different speed” and “What would your closest friend do?” Urban’s latest album Ripcord was released in May of 2016.

