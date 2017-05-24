Now Playing
Posted: May 24, 2017

Katy Perry is “Proud She Is getting Paid” 25 Million for America Idol Reboot

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Katy Perry does not mind that everyone knows she’s making BANK on “American Idol”.  ABC reportedly forked over $25 million to land KATY PERRY for the new “American Idol”. And when she was asked about it yesterday, she said she was PROUD of it. She said, quote, “I’m really proud that, as a woman, I got PAID. And you know why? I got paid like more than like pretty much any guy that’s been on that show. And, by the way, I love men. So, I’m a paid woman and I’m ready for a beautiful man.” Simon Cowell was the only “Idol”judge to make more . . . he reportedly got between $36 million and $45 million at the end of his run. Ryan Seacrest was pulling down $15 million . . . Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez got between $15 million and $18 million . . . Nicki Minaj was around $12 million . . . while Harry Connick Jr. and Keith Urban were only making about $5 million when they came aboard.

