Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 23, 2017

Katy Perry Is Getting A Large Check To Be An “American Idol” Judge

Comments

Related

View Larger
Katy Perry Is Getting A Large Check To Be An “American Idol” Judge
View Larger
Katy Perry Is Getting A Large Check To Be An “American Idol” Judge
View Larger
Katy Perry Is Getting A Large Check To Be An “American Idol” Judge
View Larger
Katy Perry Is Getting A Large Check To Be An “American Idol” Judge

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Katy Perry is reportedly earning a whopping $25 million to become a judge on the new season of American Idol. Multiple sources tell TMZ that ABC was “desperate” to have a big name sign on before announcing that the former FOX show would be returning. “Katy had all the leverage,” an insider dishes. “If ABC ended up announcing the show without a judge, they’d be screwed.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation