Posted: December 21, 2016

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Dress Up as Mr. & Mrs. Claus and Visit Childrens Hospital

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent their Tuesday dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus to surprise patients at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.The Hospitals Facebook Page posted photos of the couple greeted all of the kids and said they sang Christmas carols for them. The visit isnt far behind the time when Katy Perry told Entertainment Tonight that she and Bloom want to “try to do a better, bigger thing” with their celebrity influence. “He’s been a UNICEF ambassador for over 10 years and I’ve only been a few years, so he’s kind of shown me some of the ropes,” she explained. “Everyone is a teacher in a relationship, that’s how I see it now. We’ve taught each other a lot.”


