Kate Hudson Getting Slammed By Fans For Comment Regarding C-Sections

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Apparently Kate Hudson thinks that women who have C-sections are taking the easy way out out of labor and childbirth.

Everyone has an opinion but Kate Husdon’s opinion is getting a lot of backlash right now after she answered a few questions for Cosmopolitan Magazine. She filled out a survey as part of the magazine article on her and she was asked a bunch of questions that are pretty normal questions. Like what was the last photo you took on your phone of (a bee sting on her child’s neck) and if she had to live with a former costar, who would it be (she said Liv Tyler). But the one question that sent all of Cosmo readers into a frenzy was when the interviewer asked her “What is the laziest thing you’ve ever done” she answered “Have a C-Section!”

US Weekly reports:

Hudson is mom of Ryder, 13, (with ex husband Chris Robinson) and 6-year-old Bingham (with former fiance Matt Bellamy). Ryder was born via Cesarean section and Bingham was vaginal.

According to the CDC, the operation accounts for 32 percent of all births. So it should come as no surprise that the Fabletics co-founders Instagram has been flooded with angry comments.

“I’ve had 3 C-sections. And it’s by far not the ‘laziest thing I’ve ever done.’ Come on @katehudson you must’ve known you were gonna get hate on for that answer. It’s nice to know what you think of the majority of women who gave birth that way. Thanks *sarcasm.*” Added another: “Maybe if us c section moms were made to feel like s—t and less than moms for not giving birth vaginally, we could all just laugh this off as a bad joke.”

Twitter users got in on the action, too. One woman summed it up by tweeting: “Hey #KateHudson. Please tell me which part of major abdominal surgery is ‘Lazy?’ The procedure? The heal time? The 9 months of work prior?”