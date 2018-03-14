Kane Brown Sets Guinness World Record With Chart-Topping Song

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This is something not many artists can say that they have done… Kane Brown has so many #1 hits, but now, he’s got a #1 in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first act to top five U.S. country charts at the same time. The institution announced on Tuesday that it awarded him that title for his single “Heaven,” which topped Billboard‘s Country Digital Song Sales Chart; his debut album Kane Brown, which achieved the top spot on Billboard‘s Country Albums chart’ and his Lauren Alaina duet “What Ifs,” which made it to #1 on three Billboard charts: Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs and Country Streaming Songs.

Says Brown, “It feels awesome to be a Guinness World Records title holder and to be the first artist to achieve this with Billboard. I remember being in elementary and middle school and looking at the books for all of the records and I can’t believe my name gets to be in there now.” He added, “I attribute my success to my fans for helping me get to where I am today.”