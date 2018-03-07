Now Playing
Posted: March 07, 2018

Kacey Musgraves Shares Photo Of Her & Her Hubby Smoking Pot At Their Wedding

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Kasey Musgraves has always been a free spirit. Since the day the world was introduced to her she always forged her own path and did her own thing. And apparently, she also put the “marry” in marijuana when she tied the knot with Ruston Kelly last year. In a throwback pic she shared this week on Instagram, the 29-year-old country singer appears to be holding a joint and sucking down some smoke while standing next to Kelly in their wedding attire. As if that wasn’t a big enough clue that they got baked on their big day, Musgraves added the caption, “Lovestoned.” The pair got hitched in Tennessee, where recreational marijuana is still illegal.

