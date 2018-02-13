Kacey Musgraves Lets It All Hang Out In New Revealing Photo

By Rare Country:

Kacey Musgraves, if you were trying to get our attention, you’ve done a very good job.

The country singer/songwriter caused quite a stir Friday when she posted a stunning photo of herself wearing a vintage country-western suit with rhinestones and flowers embroidered on the jacket. She topped it off with a dramatic turquoise necklace that hangs almost as low as Kacey’s long, black hair.

Oh, and Kacey’s not wearing a shirt underneath that open jacket.

The comments on the photo were universally positive, with multiple fans calling Kacey their “queen.” Another guy said, “Can you please not be so beautiful,” and another fan called Kacey her “spirit animal.”

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly share photos of their woodland wedding

Kacey’s photo apparently has healing powers, too. One Insta user said, “This picture just cleared all my acne. Thanks.”

The internet can be a strange place, folks.

Kacey’s hot photo could be a sign she’s moving forward with plans for her upcoming album, “Golden Hour.”This shot definitely looks like it could come from an album cover photo session.

In an interview with “Entertainment Weekly,” Kacey said the new music would have a “trippy” slant with the music influenced by everyone from the Bee Gees and Neil Young to Sade. It’s also Kacey’s first new music since tying the knot with her hubby, Ruston Kelly, back in October.

She says, “There are certain junctures in your life where you can’t really think your way through — you have to feel your way through. Making this album, it’s like leading heart first.”

Ruston’s role in her life will be featured prominently Kacey’s new lyrics, too.

“I have a lot more love songs this time around, and I’ve never been one to write a love song and really feel it,” she says. “That probably sounds like the most depressing thing ever. [But] I’m coming off getting married and being in this golden hour of my personal life, where all these things are finally coming to fruition. I found myself inspired to write about this person and all these things he brought out in me that weren’t there before.”

We’ll keep you posted on when you’ll be hearing new music from Kacey.

For now, catch her on the road with Midland and Little Big Town on LBT’s “The Breakers Tour.”

Dates can be found at KaceyMusgraves.com.