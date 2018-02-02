By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

One of the most asked questions of the Superbowl halftime show is WHO is Justin Timberlake going to bring up. He has been doing collaborations with Chris Stapleton, he has performed a halftime show with Janet Jackson in the past, he was apart of one of the biggest boy bands of all time. I mean, he had many options that would have made the crowd go nuts! But he was asked during a press conference yesterday if he’d invited Janet Jackson and ‘N Sync to join him.

He paused . . . and then said, quote, “Uh, well, no. To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests . . . from ‘N Sync to Jay-Z to Chris Stapleton to Janet . . . but this year . . . my band, The Tennessee Kids, I feel like they’re my special guests, and I’m excited to rock the stage.”