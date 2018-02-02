Now Playing
Posted: February 02, 2018

Justin Timberlake Reveals His Idea's For Guests At Superbowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake Reveals His Idea’s For Guests At Superbowl Halftime Show

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

One of the most asked questions of the Superbowl halftime show is WHO is Justin Timberlake going to bring up. He  has been doing collaborations with Chris Stapleton, he has performed a halftime show with Janet Jackson in the past, he was apart of one of the biggest boy bands of all time. I mean, he had many options that would have made the crowd go nuts! But he was asked during a press conference yesterday if he’d invited Janet Jackson and ‘N Sync to join him.

justinn

He paused . . . and then said, quote, “Uh, well, no.  To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests . . . from ‘N Sync to Jay-Z to Chris Stapleton to Janet . . . but this year . . . my band, The Tennessee Kids, I feel like they’re my special guests, and I’m excited to rock the stage.”

