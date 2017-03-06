Now Playing
Posted: March 06, 2017

Justin Timberlake Gushes Over Wife in Cute Birthday Post

Justin Timberlake Gushes Over Wife in Cute Birthday Post
Justin Timberlake Gushes Over Wife in Cute Birthday Post
Justin Timberlake Gushes Over Wife in Cute Birthday Post

Well if this isnt relationship goals then not sure what is! Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on Friday to show some major love to his wife, Jessica Biel, on her 35th birthday. The photo below that Justin shared is a black-and-white photo of him kissing the actress’ cheek and captioned it, “You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn’t get any BETTER than you. Now, I know for sure that it’s BETTER to be lucky than good.” He added, “Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart.” Biel later shared that her husband surprised her by throwing a roller skate-themed party in her honor. “This is what birthday dreams are made of,” she gushed. “Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party ever. My inner Xanadu was fully realized. I love you to the moon and back. And then back again.”


