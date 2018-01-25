Now Playing
Posted: January 25, 2018

Justin Timberlake & Chris Stapleton Song is Here

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

It’s here! We’ve been hearing about this collaboration for weeks now, and we know Stapleton and Timberlake are actually pretty good buds in real life. Justin’s album, “Man of the Woods” is out February 2nd.

Now, here’s the track they just dropped, “Say Something:”

