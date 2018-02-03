Jon Pardi Helps Create This Mich Ultra Superbowl Commercial

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Only two types of people watch the Superbowl. The ones who like the game and the ones who like the commercials! I mean, sometimes the commercials are the best part of the whole thing! Especially when you don’t like either team playing. So, this Sunday (2/4) during the big game and all the amazing commercials, the Michelob Ultra Commercial will have some familiar faces and familiar tunes.

Jon Pardi was asked to record a cover of Tom T. Hall’s self-penned “I Like Beer” for this big beer commercial. Which Pardi didn’t stray much from the original. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…

“We do it like Tom T. Hall did it. Although I did change one part. When it goes ‘I like beer,’ I changed it to say ‘I like beer,’ ‘beer.’ Adding that second ‘beer’ was the only thing I threw in to make it different. It came out good. The guys all liked it. They were just astonished that we were done in an hour,” Pardi said of Michelob’s advertising team. “Everyone was happy, and that’s the best part.”

Other big stars that were featured in the ULTRA commercial were Chris Pratt, US Open Golf Champion Brooks Koepka, 11-time World Surf League Champion Kelly Slater and 2017 NYC Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan extolling the virtues of beer even when you’re committed to staying physically fit.

“Now I gotta watch,” Pardi said of his Sunday plans. “I gotta see my commercial.”