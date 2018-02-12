Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: February 12, 2018

Jon Pardi Has Major Goals For His 1978 Ford Bronco

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

When you have an older car, and you’re a very successful country music singer with some extra money on hand, you fix up that older car and show it off to the world. That’s exactly what Jon Pardi did with his 1978 Ford Bronco. He restored it to its original glory last year. He had never planned for it to sit idle in the garage. He says, “The reason why I asked for diameters and stuff is the goal is to pick it up from my mom’s [place] and tow it behind the bus one day. And it’d be cool to like… We can like tow it back and forth on the… you know, when we’re touring and can put in my garage, so…goals.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation