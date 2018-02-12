Jon Pardi Has Major Goals For His 1978 Ford Bronco

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

When you have an older car, and you’re a very successful country music singer with some extra money on hand, you fix up that older car and show it off to the world. That’s exactly what Jon Pardi did with his 1978 Ford Bronco. He restored it to its original glory last year. He had never planned for it to sit idle in the garage. He says, “The reason why I asked for diameters and stuff is the goal is to pick it up from my mom’s [place] and tow it behind the bus one day. And it’d be cool to like… We can like tow it back and forth on the… you know, when we’re touring and can put in my garage, so…goals.”