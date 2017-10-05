Now Playing
Posted: October 05, 2017

Joey Fatone Hints ‘NSYNC May Return For SuperBowl 52

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Former ’N Sync member Joey Fatone says the band could reunite during Justin Timberlake’s rumored performance at Super Bowl 52 in February. Hey, it happened for Destiny’s child, so why not? We can hope!

“You know, it’s one of those things,” Fatone tells TMZ. “Just like we did the MTV Awards. It’s like… if it’s right, then we’ll do it. If everybody can’t do it, then we won’t do it. It’s pretty simple.” Fatone also points out that ’N Sync already performed at the Super Bowl back in 2001, alongside Britney Spears and Aerosmith. ’N Sync most recently performed together at the 2013 MTV Music Awards, during Timberlake’s performance for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

nsync


