Talk about living the dream… while some of us are struggling to even get a text back from the dude that we’re interested in, Sofia Vergara is getting pages and pages of writing from her husband Joe Manganiello. The Magic Mike XXL star tells Cosmopolitan UK that he wrote a book for the Modern Family star to celebrate their first anniversary. “It was about how we met, as well as our courting, and was about 40 pages long,” he explains. “I love my wife a lot.” (Obviously.) Manganiello also reveals that he made a move on Vergara as soon as he found out that she had split from her then-fiance Nick Loeb. “My friend is an editor, and told me she was about to make the announcement,” he recalls. “I got her number from Jesse Tyler Ferguson, then flew to New Orleans to take her on a date.”