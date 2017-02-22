Now Playing
Posted: February 22, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel May Be Retiring from Late Night TV

Jimmy Kimmel May Be Retiring from Late Night TV
Jimmy Kimmel May Be Retiring from Late Night TV

After all the laugh that this man has brought us, Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he is considering retiring from late-night TV when his contact expires in the fall of 2019. But it is definitely justified… He said, “I know I will do the show for another three years,” he tells Variety. “It’s possible that will be it. My wife’s pregnant. At a certain point, I’d like to have a little more free time. I have very little free time as it is.” The executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live, who is also hosting the Oscars this Sunday, goes on to reveal that he’s worked 70 hours a week for the last 14 years. “I think this job is a grind, and best-case scenario, a marathon,” he admits. “I want to go out on my own terms. If I ever feel like we’re repeating ourselves, I think it’s a good indication that it’s time.” He adds, “I will miss it when I go. Television is changing quickly. I get a lot of offers to do a lot of different things.”


