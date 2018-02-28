Jimmy Kimmel Gets The Surprise Of A Lifetime From Ellen Degeneres

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Ellen DeGeneres is famous for making celebrity guests howl with laughter or scream like a child on her talk show… there is rarely ever an in between, but on Tuesday’s episode, the funny woman actually made Jimmy Kimmel cry tears of gratitude.

Ellen and Jimmy have been friends for quite a while and they go back and fourth giving each other gifts. But this time Ellen DeGeneres outdid herself by surprising Kimmel with a room at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles that has been named in honor of his son Billy, who underwent surgery as an infant to correct a congenital heart defect. “That will forever be the Billy Kimmel room,” she said, before adding that several of Billy’s nurses were in the audience at the show. Kimmel reacted by telling them jokingly, “You should be at work!”